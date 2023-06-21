Police seize dozens of 3D-printed handguns and accessories in raids across Canada
The Montreal police (SPVM) squad tasked with investigating firearms trafficking (EILTA) spearheaded a Canada-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, including 3D printed guns.
More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.
The seized the following:
- 62 handguns
- 71 3D-printed handguns
- Two 3D-printed longuns
- One machine pistol
- 52 3D printers
- 32 3D-printed magazines
- 87 silencers (63 of them were 3D-printed)
- 176 3D-printed firearm bodies
Police seized dozens of 3D-printed handguns in a Canada-wide operation.
The 19 searches in Quebec were in Montreal, Berthierville, New Carlisle, Pont-Rouge, Repentigny, Saint-Jean-de-Matha, Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir, Gatineau, Saint-Calixte, Quebec City and Saint-Alexandre-d'Iberville.
According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Chief Inspector Benoit Dubé, "this operation demonstrates how Canadian police organizations are joining forces to combat the emerging phenomenon of homemade firearms."
"The phenomenon is interprovincial and does not stop at borders, nor does our cooperation and our desire to ensure the safety of our populations," he said.
Police across Canada seized dozens of 3D printers that they allege were being used to create handguns and their components.
Other searches took place in Ontario, Alberta, BC, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
In addition to SPVM officers, the weapons squad includes Surete du Quebec (SQ), RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency officers.
