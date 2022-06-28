Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation

The Montreal police's (SPVM) anti-gang squad has seized "a significant quantity" of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.

Five suspects have been arrested after officers dismantled a drug and weapons trafficking network bringing supplies from the Toronto area and selling them in Montreal.

Seven residences and four vehicles were searched in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Brossard, Longueuil, Toronto and Richmond Hill where police say they seized seven handguns, an AR-15 assault weapon, 54 kg of cocaine, 46 kg of crystal meth, 168,500 methamphetamine tablets, 36 kg of cannabis and about $1.3 million in cash.

A massive amount of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, and crystal meth, was seized by officers working out of the SVMP. SOURCE: SPVM

The suspects were arrested between May 26 and June 21. They include a 28-year-old female and four males between 26 and 42.

"Two of them, Sami Hashemi and Rudy Louis Etienne, remain in custody for possession of firearms, while the others have been released pending further proceedings," the SPVM said in a press release.

All suspects were known to police.

"They acted as suppliers to certain criminal street gangs," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on drug networks, weapons trafficking or other useful tips to contact the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.