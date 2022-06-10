4 arrests for drug trafficking, prohibited weapons in Quebec City

Three men and one woman have been arrested by Quebec City police (SPVQ) for drug trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.

Simultaneous searches in the Charlesbourg area resulted in the seizure of two pellet guns, a taser, a 32-calibre revolver, a telescopic baton, a machete, three crossbows, arrows and a bow, reads a statement from police.

The SPVQ also seized cocaine, narcotics, cannabis, hashish and GHB -- without specifying quantities -- as well as items related to the sale of drugs.

Three of the four suspects appeared in Quebec court Friday. Three remain in custody and one was released.

The suspects are all between 26 and 56 years old.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2022.