QUEBEC CITY, QUE. -- Police are asking for the public's help in its investigation into the murder of Marylene Levesque, a sex-worker who was killed Jan. 22 in a hotel in the Sainte-Foy borough of Quebec City.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Quebec have set up a command post in the parking lot of Parc Victoria in Quebec City. Investigators from the SPVQ's major crimes squad will be on hand to collect any information related to the murder.

According to information gathered so far by the police, the suspect, 51-year-old Eustachio Gallese, left the Sepia hotel on Jan, 22 at 8:43 p.m. to report to the Victoria Police Station at 11:35 p.m. where he is alleged to have told police he had committed a murder .

However, police say they have so far been unable to establish the suspect's activities and whereabouts between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., between 8:43 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who believes they mave have seen Gallese during these times are invited to contact the SPVQ. Police say the man stands five feet 10 inches tall and was driving a grey 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV (license N59 RFV.)

Investigators are also looking for two cell phones, a rose gold iPhone X and an indigo blue Motorola.

The brutal death of Levesque, 22, has sparked widespread public indignation, in particular because Gallese was on day parole after being found guilty of the murder of another woman about 15 years ago.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Tuesday that the governing Liberals would support a Conservative Party motion to have a House of Commons committee study the circumstances that led to the killing of Levesque, as well as the nomination process for the Parole Board of Canada.

Levesque's funeral will take place next Saturday in Saguenay, her hometown. A ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the Notre-Dame de Grâce chapel, located on Sydenham Rd. in the Chicoutimi borough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.