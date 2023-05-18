Police seek public's help finding missing Laval teenager

Police in Laval are asking for the public's help to locate a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing and whose family is worried about her safety.

Police said in a news release that Natalia Ramos-Rodriguez hasn't been seen since she left her home on May 13 and is believed to be "in bad company."

She could be in Quebec City or Toronto, according to police.

Ramos-Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female, who speaks French, is about five feet five inches tall, about 181 pounds, with black hair and occasionally wears a wig, and brown eyes but also sometimes wears green contact lenses.

Photo of Natalia Ramos-Rodriguez's tattoo. (Source: Laval police)

She has a tattoo of Medusa's face from Greek mythology on her left hand, as well as tattoos of a butterfly on her arm and a rose on her forearm.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 450-662-INFO (4636) and mention file number LVL-230514-053.