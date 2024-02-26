MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police seek public's help finding missing 65-year-old man

    Chun Tat Kwan has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: SPVM) Chun Tat Kwan has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: SPVM)
    Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 65-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday morning.

    Chun Tat Kwan was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at the Place des Arts Metro. He has difficulty getting around and there are concerns about his health and safety, according to police.

    He is described as an Asian man who is approximately five feet six inches tall, 138 pounds, with dark hair. He speaks Mandarin and understands French. He was wearing a dark coat and sweater, a red shirt, a shiny cap, and brown boots.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Montreal police.

