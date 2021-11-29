MONTREAL -- Police in Quebec are asking for the is asking for the public's help in finding a 35-year-old Laval man wanted for alleged offences related to pimping and sexual assaults with a weapon over the course of several years.

Blake Charbonneau is 1.75 metres tall (5’7”) and weighs about 80 kilograms (176 lbs.). He has black hair and blue eyes and wears earrings.

Anyone who sees Charbonneau is asked to call 911. In addition, any information that could help the Integrated Anti-Pimping Squad find the suspect can reach out, confidentially, to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.