Police seek help finding senior last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 84-year-old Norman Ayotte, who was last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartier borough on Wednesday.

Ayotte is white and has blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5'6" (1.7 metres) and weighs 190 lbs (86 kilograms). He speaks French.

"He suffers from heatlh problems, and with today's temperature, investigators fear for his health and safety," read a news release from police.

Anyone with informaiton on his location should call 911.