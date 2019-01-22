

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 52-year-old man.

Julio Cesar Sanchez Castillo has been missing since Thursday at 6:50 p.m., when he left his home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, which police said is considered unusual.

Investigators are worried about his health and safety because he is diabetic and does not have his daily medication with him.

Sanchez Castillo is Hispanic, 170 cms (5’7”), weighs 100 kgs (220 lbs.), and has black hair and brown eyes.

He speaks French.

When he left, he was wearing a camouflage toque, a short black leather coat with gray stripes on his shoulders, black pants, dark-coloured shoes and has a small white grocery bag.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance can call 911, go to their local police station or reach out to Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or online.