Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager last seen in Montreal.

Mya Jack, 15, was last seen on Côte-Vertu Boulevard on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Police say she is from Prévost, Que. and could be on foot.

Jack is 5'5", weighs 108 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, gray leggings and red shoes.

A 17-year-old believed to have been with her was found safe and sound in Kahnawake.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at 1-800-659-4264.