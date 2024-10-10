MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Port of Montreal dockworkers begin overtime strike as contract talks continue

    Striking Port of Montreal dockworkers applaud speeches during a rally in Montreal on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press) Striking Port of Montreal dockworkers applaud speeches during a rally in Montreal on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press)
    Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal began a halt to all overtime work this morning in a pressure tactic targetting their employers as contract talks continue.

    The Maritime Employers Association confirmed the overtime strike by the union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the port kicked off as scheduled at 7 a.m. ET.

    The union has said scheduling remains a key stumbling block in the bargaining sessions, which resumed last week alongside federal mediators.

    The Maritime Employers Association struck back against the union earlier this week, warning that employees assigned to shifts with incomplete crews will not be paid because they slow or halt the flow of freight.

    The association, which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, says the freeze on overtime work will have a big impact on operations.

    The limited job action comes after a three-day strike last week at two terminals that handle 41 per cent of container traffic at the country's second-largest port.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 10, 2024.

