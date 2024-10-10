Quebec's immigration minister wants to limit the number of foreign students
The Quebec government has introduced legislation to give itself new powers to cap the number of international students in the province.
The bill tabled today is part of a larger push to lower the number of non-permanent residents in Quebec, which has increased to 600,000 from 300,000 in the last two years.
Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge says there were 120,000 foreign students in the province last year, up from 50,000 in 2014, and Quebec is using all the tools at its disposal to reduce temporary immigration.
The new bill would allow the government to fix the number of international student applications by region, by educational institution, by level of study and by program.
Roberge says the bill will not harm regional programs that would not be viable without international students.
Quebec has also hiked by 33 per cent tuition for students from other provinces, an effort to reduce the number of non-French-speaking students in Quebec universities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: 4 dead, millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
BREAKING Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
PBO releases updated carbon price report after previous error sparked controversy
The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
Ottawa public school board shuffling teachers as it deals with 1,100 student drop in elementary enrolment
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says enrolment was 1,130 students below projections in elementary schools in September, including 750 fewer Kindergarten students.
-
Professors, librarians sign petition demanding uOttawa engage in proposals to improve education
The union representing professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says 70 per cent of its members have signed a petition asking the administration to take proposals to improve education and research into consideration.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: 4 dead, millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Lunenberg, N.S., RCMP investigate robbery involving hitchhiker
Lunenberg District RCMP are seeking information about a robbery near Pine Grove, N.S.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: 4 dead, millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
London
-
Fundraising goal met for Humane Society London & Middlesex
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus. Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: 4 dead, millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
British primatologist Jane Goodall visits Kitchener
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Windsor
-
Camaro driver sought after hit and run: OPP
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
-
Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving 2024 in Windsor-Essex
Many people will get together this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, but there are a number of closures to look out for if you are running out to buy last minute items for your festivities.
Barrie
-
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
-
Barrie replaces waterfront field project with ambitious downtown revitalization plan
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Vancouver
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Manitobans could soon be paying more for natural gas
Manitobans could be paying more for natural gas in the future.
-
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida. At least 4 dead
Hurricane Milton barrelled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than three million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Calgary
-
Water-main valve installation will slow traffic at 9th Avenue, 1st Street S.E.
Calgary commuters can expect delays at 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. over several days.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
Youth unemployment is up. Here's how parents can help their teen land their first job
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
-
2 crashes cause road closures in Edmonton on Thursday
Crashes caused the closure of two streets in Edmonton on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
-
After 39 years this long-time vendor is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market
After nearly four decades, Howland's Honey is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market and strictly selling its products in retail stores.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful a 'friend' to controversial private school, email shows
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.