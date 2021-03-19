MONTREAL -- Two people were stabbed and killed in Montreal Friday morning and discovered in a taxi in the St-Leonard borough.

Montreal police have not identified the victims, but said they are a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Investigators deemed the deaths a murder-suicide making the woman's death the seventh homicide of 2021.

"Investigators will try to identify positively the two people inside the vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police say a citizen called 911 after discovering the bodies in a taxi around 5:25 a.m. on the corner of Dujarie and Le Courbusier streets near Pie-XII Park.

Police pronounced both people dead upon arriving on the scene.

An SPVM technician is on the scene, and the investigation is continuing to shed light on what happened.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and will check for any video evidence.