Police raiding several West Island locations in 'grandparent scam' investigation

Dozens of Quebec police officers are carrying out multiple raids on Montreal's West Island Tuesday in connection with an alleged "grandparent scam."

The investigation started in August 2022 and resulted in five searches underway in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Vaudreuil-Dorion, and in Pointe-Claire. Roughly 50 officers are involved in the operation led by an organized crime squad known as the Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO).

The Montreal section comprises officers from the Sûreté du Québec, Montreal police (SPVM), Laval police, Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police have not yet announced if anyone has been arrested.

More to come.