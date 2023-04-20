Police make 5 arrests, seize weapons after gunfire, arson at Saint-Laurent restaurant

Montreal police say they have arrested five people and seized multiple firearms in connection with a Saint-Laurent restaurant that was recently targeted by gunfire and arson.

Police believe the acts of violence are linked to organized crime that has been plaguing the Montreal borough in recent months.

According to a news release, officers conducted eight searches Wednesday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs, as well as in Laval

Police seized two handguns, an assault weapon, a high capacity magazine, ammunition, a "phantom" weapon made using a 3D printer, as well as narcotics and cellphones.

"Nathan Purenne and Haithem Ben Hassine, both 18, appeared at the Montreal courthouse and face firearms charges. Three other suspects aged 18 and 19 were arrested and later released. Charges could be filed later," police said in the release.

Police allege a restaurant near the corner of Deslauriers and Bejamin-Hudon streets was shot at and set on fire in February and March. In the latest incident, on March 19, the restaurant's window was riddled with bullets around 3:45 a.m. while people were inside. A white vehicle left the scene before officers arrived on scene and found shell casings on the ground. No one was injured.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and being led by the firearms team of the SPVM's organized crime squad. Officers are also working closely with Laval police and the Sûreté du Québec, "since similar crimes targeting merchants have also been observed in the Laval and Couronne Nord territories," according to the SPVM.

Police announced in a late March press conference that officers had arrested 19 people following the recent flare-up of crime targeted culturally-specific businesses in Saint-Laurent.

The offences range from arson and threats to armed assaults, extortion and gunshots. In the past 12 months, police say there have been 67 incidents reported, mainly in Montreal and Laval.

The rash of violence resulted in Projet Meche, a collaboration with Montreal police, Laval police, and the Sûreté du Québec, which is still active.

Anyone with information can call 911 or their local police station, or file an anonymous report with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.