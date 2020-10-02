MONTREAL -- A preventative police lockdown is still underway at high school in Longueuil following reports of threats against students made mid-afternoon Friday.

Longueuil police say the lockdown at Heritage Regional High School in the Saint-Hubert borough of the city on Montreal's South Shore. The school is located on de Chambly Rd., not far from the intersection of Highway 30 and Route 112. Police say the school administration contacted them after receiving the threats.

Staff and students are safe inside the building and no one has been injured, according to police. An external security perimeter has also been set up. Officers say the lockdown will remain in effect until they locate the person -- or people -- who made the threat.

"We're trying to do that as quick as possible," said Patrick Barriere of the Longueuil police.

Parents are being asked not to go to the school at this time. Buses will remain at the school to take students home when the lockdown lifts. Police say they will update parents via their Facebook page when it is safe for them to pick up their children. They can also call an info line for more information at 450-463-7191.

"They have a protocol to follow, I was told everything inside is going pretty well, kids are being aware of what's going on," Barriere said. "It's a long process, obviously, but it's only for their security to make sure the threat is totally stopped."

The school's principal posted an update on Facebook around 6 p.m., saying "at this time, we have been instructed to keep students in the building (in their classrooms) until further notice."

Heritage Regional School High was also in a police lockdown in February 2019 due to threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.