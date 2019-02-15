

CTV Montreal





Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after an online threat forced a lockdown of a high school on Montreal's South Shore on Friday.

Heritage Regional High School said there was a situation taking place somewhere around the school, forcing the lockdown as a precaution.

Multiple officers from the Longueuil police force were in and around the school to determine if the threat is legitimate.

In the early afternoon the school released a statement saying that a threat had been made Thursday evening on a Facebook Group for graduates from 2011.

The principal learned of the threat at 9:25 a.m. and notified police.

The individual who allegedly made the threat was a former student. He was arrested on Friday in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu. He is not known to police.



Police say the threat was serious enough that the man was taken in for questioning, although it's so far unclear what charges, if any, will be laid.

The lockdown ended around 1:30 p.m.

The school is located on Chambly Rd. in St. Hubert, not far from the intersection of Highway 30 and Route 112.

There are 1,800 people in the school and there is no sign that anyone inside the school has been hurt.

Police have set up a telephone line for parents, 450-463-7191, and they are urging parents not to go to the school at this point.

Threats against Quebec City High School

Threats were also made Friday morning against Quebec High School in Quebec City.

Those threats were made online and the school was locked down at 10 a.m. for over two hours.

Police also blocked off traffic near the school.

There are no reports that anybody was injured.