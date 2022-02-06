Protesters in Quebec City say they aren't leaving until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but Quebec City police (SPVQ) have other ideas.

SPVQ officers echoed actions of their counterparts in Ottawa going truck to truck issuing courtesy warnings advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they should move or face fines or worse.

"In the next few hours, the parking tolerance in connection with the event will be lifted," the SPVQ said.

Courtesy warnings from @SPVQ_police being given to truckers. An officer told demonstrator that was the last verbal warning—next it’s fines or being towed. Some say they aren’t leaving until mandates end, and @francoislegault & @JustinTrudeau resign. pic.twitter.com/YMev8q5YCe — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) February 6, 2022

Martin Ross is a trucker from Beauce, who said he plans to leave Sunday night and the convoy will head to Montreal if no new measures are dropped. He will leave out of respect for residents and businesses concerned about the noise, and that he needs to work.

"It's expensive to keep this thing running," he said.

Around 20 trucks left Sunday morning as horns began blaring.

About 20 trucks leftover this morning. Honking started about an hour ago. Police has reopened traffic on one side of street. #cdnpoli #qcpoli (excuse the panorama pic) pic.twitter.com/ZxkifHss2E — Ian Wood (@iangwood) February 6, 2022

Saturday night was the first night when the three major trucker convoys met up in the provincial capital to protest the ongoing restrictions and mandates put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say 15 tickets were issued Saturday night for infractions including noise violations (klaxton, horn blowing), parking illegally, and municipal bylaw infractions such as drinking in public.

Though tickets were handed out and one person was arrested, police say the protests have been peaceful. Police said Sunday that the arrested invidudual was sought by police on an arrest warrant and that they were located at the protest site outside the National Assembly.