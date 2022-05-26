Police investigating threatening social media post captured near Pointe-Claire school

Montreal police were on-site at John-Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm, near the school.

Police say it's unclear who the threats were directed toward, but school board officials said in an internal note to parents that "at no point were staff or students in danger."

There are few details available to the public regarding the posts. Police say they got a call reporting them at around 9:40 a.m.

The posts surfaced on Instagram before school began, according to police.

The nature of the conflict is still unknown, and it's also unclear whether the poster or the intended recipient of the threat were students.

Police arrived at the school shortly after the call was placed and remained through the afternoon to investigate.

-- More details to come.