    • Police investigating attempted murder after suspect opens fire on driver in Laval parking lot

    A Mercedes SUV is riddled with bullets after a shooting in a commercial parking lot in Laval on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)
    Police on Montreal's North Shore are investigating what they say is an attempted murder after a driver was shot multiple times in broad daylight while he was inside his vehicle in a parking lot.

    Laval police said they received a 911 call shortly after 1 p.m. and responded to a plaza near the corner of De L'Avenir and Saint-Martin boulevards.

    When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was sent to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    A Mercedes SUV is riddled with bullets after a shooting in a commercial parking lot in Laval on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)

    Investigators have set up a perimeter around the scene as they continue their investigation.

