    • Police investigating after home hit by gunfire in Montreal's east end

    The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News) The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News)
    Montreal police are investigating after a house in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough was hit by several gunshots overnight.

    At around noon on Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting gunshots on the home on Pierre-Tétreault Street near Tellier Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple bullet holes on the house and several gun shell casings on the ground.

    According to preliminary information gathered by police, the gunshots might have been fired at around 2:20 a.m.

    A police spokesperson said multiple 911 calls were received earlier on Sunday "but no projectile impacts were located during the night by the police."

    Nobody was injured, police say. No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

