MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadian Coast Guard investigating source of motor oil spill in Montreal river

    Share

    The Canadian Coast Guard says it's still investigating the source of a motor oil spill the length of several city blocks in the St. Lawrence River near the Montreal east-end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

    The federal agency said Sunday it was still recovering the oil and decontaminating the seagrass beds and shoreline after a large black slick was discovered last week.

    It says some 14,000 litres of oil mixed with water had been recovered, and that an operation was underway to clean up the boats at a marina.

    The coast guard was first notified Thursday of the pollution spill, which was about 875 metres long and later identified by the province's Environment Department as used motor oil.

    A helicopter and drones were deployed to check the extent the spill, floating barriers were installed to contain it, and boaters were asked to reduce speed in the area.

    The Environment Department says that as of Sunday evening about two-thirds of the vegetation had been cleaned at least once, and that three-quarters of the marina had been treated.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News