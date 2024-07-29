Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine

Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.

Police received a 911 call at about 7:45 p.m. and responded to the residential building on 32nd Avenue, near Victoria Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman's lifeless body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A perimeter has been set up at the scene and the police's Major Crime unit was heading to the apartment to gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.