    • Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine

    Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.

    Police received a 911 call at about 7:45 p.m. and responded to the residential building on 32nd Avenue, near Victoria Street. 

    When officers arrived, they found the woman's lifeless body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

    A perimeter has been set up at the scene and the police's Major Crime unit was heading to the apartment to gather evidence.

    The investigation is ongoing.

