LONGUEUIL, QC -- The death of a woman last Thursday at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil is now the subject of a police investigation.

Longueuil police say they have been contacted by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Centre.

At the end of the day Tuesday, the police announced that they had initiated meetings with people who may have had contact with the victim, a woman in her 50s, to try to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police are unable to comment further at this time due to confidentiality issues related to the deceased.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.