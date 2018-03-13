Police investigate homicide in LaSalle garage
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 44-year-old man was found Tuesday morning inside a garage on Newman Blvd. near Lapierre St. in LaSalle.
Police say there were no witnesses to the murder and no arrests have been made.
Officers are investigating.
This is the fifth homicide of 2018.
