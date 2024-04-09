MONTREAL
    Police investigate after baby's death in Quebec City

    A Quebec City police patrol car, in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)
    Quebec City police are investigating the cause and circumstances of an eight-month-old baby's death.

    Authorities received a 911 call at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday about an infant in cardiorespiratory arrest in the Saint-Sauveur sector.

    Police officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over the child's care, rushing the baby to hospital.

    The infant was pronounced dead in hospital.

    Police say there did not appear to be any criminal element, but they are investigating as is standard when a child under the age of six dies.

