Police in Quebec link 2 suicides to man who allegedly helped people die

Longueuil police (SPAL) have confirmed it is investigating two suicides that may possibly be linked to a man currently facing 14 murder charges for allegedly helping people take their own lives.

Kenneth Law was arrested following charges that he allegedly sold lethal chemical substances on his website to help people commit suicide.

Authorities claim the 58-year-old's product has led to more than 100 deaths, mostly in the United Kingdom.

Longueuil police told CTV News that it believes two people who died on its territory had a connection with Law.

A third person apparently survived.

Police say they also have reason to believe that 160 death packages may have been mailed out to Canadians.

Law is currently awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.