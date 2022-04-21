Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating widely this week, a Inuk child screams as police forcibly haul him, barefooted, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north.
The video, posted to Facebook by the seven-year-old's mom, has racked up thousands of shares and has people demanding better treatment by youth protection -- especially in the north, where a much higher proportion of children are under this sort of care.
Dozens of residents of Nunavik, Quebec, where the video was taken, called it an overreaction, with some saying it especially doesn't sit well given the history of the region.
"DYP... is the new residential school," a woman commented.
"This makes me boil inside," another person wrote. "No matter what the situation is, this is abuse."
Quebec's youth protection system, which has a branch overseen by the Nunavik government, said it's "extremely rare" to involve police in such cases, but happens when all alternatives have been exhausted.
The mother who posted the video, whom CTV is not naming to avoid identifying her son, said in an interview that it all happened very fast.
The boy was simply crying because he didn't want to end the visit after living with her until just two months ago, she said.
"I didn't want to be arrested so I just recorded and stayed calm," said the 30-year-old.
"It broke me into pieces."
In the video, as the boy screams and a youth protection officer stands nearby, two police officers pick him up by his arms and ankles and carry him, hammock-style, out the door and down the steps.
The mother films from a window as they put him in the back seat of a truck, with the boy still wailing. He isn't wearing socks, shoes or a jacket as they carry him outside.
Even if there wasn't time to allow him to calm down, there was no need to lug him out that way, she said.
"I mean, that big officer, the guy cop, he could have just taken him and put him on his shoulder," she said.
"Instead they went... like he's a criminal or something. He's only seven. He doesn't deserve that."
But she says a more reasonable response would have been just to let him adjust to the idea of leaving. She's also fighting to get custody back permanently, after losing it only briefly, she said.
The two were visiting each other at the woman's cousin's house, which is in a small town in Nunavik where the boy has been living, but not their hometown.
In late February, the boy was sent to live with his grandfather as the mother, who is on probation, missed some calls and check-ins, she told CTV. On March 13, she was sent to jail for about a month over the probation issue, ultimately going to a facility in Laval, near Montreal, she said.
In the meantime, Quebec's Department of Youth Protection (DYP) system put the boy in foster care, where he's still living.
It's been a devastating few months for the whole family, she said, and impossible even to speak by phone.
"He probably misses talking to me, too, and I miss so much talking to him," she said.
The woman put CTV in touch with her two lawyers, who are working on the child custody situation, but they couldn't immediately comment to confirm the details of her case.
She said she has no idea how long it might take to regain custody. She added that a bureaucratic mixup created or exacerbated the problem around the visit -- she "clearly" told the local DYP worker that she was planning a visit with the child, but a second DYP agent told her she never heard about it, and "that's when they started taking him," she said.
When asked for comment, the DYP forwarded the request to Nunavik's social services agency, which said involving police is uncommon, but it isn't done lightly.
"What is witnessed in the video is not standard procedure. However, in some rare instances when all else has been attempted to no avail, the support of police officers may be requested," the agency wrote.
"It should be noted that before reaching such a point, a wide range of methods and steps are taken; police involvement is definitely not the first."
Whether or not to involve police is also "considered with supervisors," they said.
"Decisions to go that route are extremely rare, are not taken lightly and do not represent standard practice."
The chief of Nunavik's police force couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.
The woman disputed how many steps were taken before they involved police, who arrived either with the social worker or immediately afterwards, she said.
"They just came like that without warning me," she said.
The DYP agent "tried to put on his jacket [and] my son didn't want to, because he didn't want to leave me, so the cops forced him and my son was fighting back," she said.
A major 2019 report on Quebec social services and Indigenous people found there’s an “absence of statistical data” on how many children are in non-family care in Nunavik, but that rates are much higher than among non-Indigenous children.
In a single year, in a territory with just over 13,000 inhabitants at the time, 2,137 child welfare reports were received in 2016, and 374 Inuit children were placed in alternate care.
Testifying for the report, the DYP director in Nunavik said that one in three Inuit children were in contact with youth protection at some point in the preceding year, according to APTN.
Each intervention worker had an average of 45 files at the time, said the agency’s co-director at the time, APTN reported.
“The provincial average is 18 files per intervention worker so obviously there are issues that affect the quality of services,” she said.
The mother who filmed this week’s video said that despite her anger, she was still surprised to see the reaction it’s gotten -- but it's been helping her through the difficult week, she said.
"A lot of people have been comforting me through messages... saying they're hurt also," she said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin claims Mariupol win but won't storm Ukrainian holdout
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Ontario NDP pledges free prescription birth control if elected in June
The Ontario NDP is promising to cover all prescription contraception under OHIP if it is elected to form government in June.
-
Average cost of renting a condo in Toronto approaching pre-pandemic peak, real estate board says
Toronto’s condominium rental market continues to tighten after a brief slowdown earlier in the pandemic with the average cost of a one-bedroom unit now approaching the record high reached in 2019.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
-
'Sponge for knowledge': Mattea Roach wins 12th 'Jeopardy!' match
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 12th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$271,282.
-
400 more Nova Scotians in rural areas will soon have access to high-speed internet
Four-hundred more Nova Scotians living in rural parts of the province will soon have access to high-speed internet.
London
-
Firefighter injured fighting Listowel apartment fire
For the second time in 24 hours, North Perth fire crews were called to an apartment building at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street in Listowel.
-
Middlesex OPP investigating historical sexual assault
A 70-year-old Dutton man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased
One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired driving charges laid in head-on crash in Huntsville: OPP
A man is accused of impaired driving after a head-on crash in Huntsville sent one person to hospital Wednesday evening.
-
Two more big northern Ontario lottery winners
A woman from Sault Ste. Marie and a couple from Sudbury are the latest big lottery winners from northern Ontario.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
-
How much could you save by installing solar panels? City unveils calculator
The City of Calgary has released a new tool that lets Calgarians see the potential financial benefits of installing solar panels on their homes.
-
Calgary man says he's owed $25K in unpaid wages by software company
Kyle Harrington just wants to get paid for the work he did for months last year.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground
People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.
-
'It's not if, it's when': Bodycam pilot project extended for Waterloo regional police
A pilot project that puts cameras on some Waterloo regional police officers and cruisers has been extended until October.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver International Airport warns of 'technical issues' with website
The website for the Vancouver International Airport is "experiencing technical issues," staff said in a post on social media Thursday.
-
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
-
Man convicted of sexual offences against children 'changed appearance significantly,' police say in update
Abbotsford police issued an updated notice to let the public know that convicted sex offender living in the community now looks significantly different.
Edmonton
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
-
Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
In a weekly COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Jason Copping told reporters Alberta saw increases in virus circulation and hospitalizations over the past seven days, 'but they're smaller and moving more slowly than we saw in the initial Omicron wave.'
Windsor
-
Canada’s first virtual cross-border test track unveiled in Windsor
Invest WindsorEssex and government officials are unveiling the newest test tracks for cross-border CAV technology and infrastructure simulation in Windsor.
-
Man accused of selling narcotics to children arrested in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a man who was accused of selling narcotics to children in Wallaceburg.
-
Firefighters put out blaze in east Windsor
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze on the east side of the city.
Regina
-
Here's what we know about residential schools on George Gordon First Nation
The more than 100-year history of residential schools on George Gordon First Nation is expected to create a complicated investigation as the community searches for possible unmarked graves.
-
City council extends spring clean-up initiative
As the snow melts in Regina, it is revealing litter and garbage around the city and the issue was addressed at Wednesday afternoon’s city council meeting.
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
Ottawa
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
-
Ottawa church giving free groceries to families amid rising inflation
Alex Osorio's church, the 'Fire of God' in downtown Ottawa, is giving away groceries to families who need them amid the rising cost of food.
-
Ottawa man accused of Mechanicsville murder representing himself at trial
An Ottawa man accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a woman in Mechanicsville is representing himself.
Saskatoon
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon man was found dead with cables around his neck, court hears
A forensic pathologist testified at a murder trial that a Saskatoon man died of ligature strangulation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.