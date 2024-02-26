MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police find missing 65-year-old man

    Chun Tat Kwan has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: SPVM) Chun Tat Kwan has been missing since Monday morning. (Source: SPVM)
    Police have found a 65-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday morning.

