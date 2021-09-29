MONTREAL -- Repentigny police say they have arrested a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue, 26, is expected to appear at the Joliette courthouse Wednesday, after a 24-year-old man was shot three times on La Matapédia Street in Repentigny, just northeast of Montreal.

Police issued a warrant for Dimundu-Bellevue’s arrest on Monday, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

Police arrested 27-year-old Maria Komarova on Sunday night and she appeared in the Joliette courthouse on charges of attempting to cause death with a firearm and intent to endanger life by discharging a firearm.