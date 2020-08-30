MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is threatening to send police to dismantle a tent city on Notre Dame St. East if it isn't taken down by the end of Monday.

The tent city sprung up months ago as the city's homeless shelters have been pushed to their limits by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many residents have said they have no intention of leaving, despite the city's promise to shut it down.

Roughly 40 tents make up the community, which is located on land owned by the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough and Transport Quebec.

Matthew Pearce of the Old Brewery Mission said City Hall officials should exercise political will to find tent city residents affordable housing, rather than directing them to homeless shelters.

Mayor Valerie Plante has said that while she will send in police, she would not use bulldozers, as has happened to homeless camps in other cities.

She has also promised three new permanent homeless shelters to open Monday, including one at the former YMCAs in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Guy Favreau, as well as one in the old Royal Victoria Hospital.

Pearce said the mayor would have an easier time convincing people to leave if there was the promise of a real home.

A spokesperson for the mayor said affordable housing could be offered to some of the tent city residents but others need services offered in the city's homeless shelters. They said the plan is to convince residents they would be better off leaving the camp, something they said could take days or weeks.