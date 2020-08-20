Advertisement
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants tent city in Hochelaga gone
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 9:12PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 9:13PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants the growing "tent city" within the city gone.
Officials had earlier said that people living in the tents, dozens of which have sprung up along Notre-Dame St. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, wouldn't be asked to leave before winter.
Things changed today, however.
