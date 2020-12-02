Advertisement
Police called to elementary school on South Shore of Montreal to investigate
Longueuil Police erected a perimeter around St-Claire Elementary School in Brossard on Dec. 2, 2020 (Pedro Querido: CTV News Montreal).
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) erected a perimeter around St-Claire Elementary School in Brossard while investigating an incident at the request of the school's administration.
The nature of the incident remains unclear, and SPAL spokespeople said more information would be available tomorrow on the nature of the event.
Sixteen SPAL police cars were on site at the height of the intervention, with students confined in the school.
No injuries were reported.
(Image source: SPAL)
INVESTIGATORS ON SITE AS PREVENTATIVE MEASURE
Police blocked the entrances and exits of the school as a "preventative" measure, said SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières.
Preschoolers left the building as per their regular schedule, according to Vallières, who added that the request for police presence came from the director of the school.
The operation ended shortly before 3 p.m., but officers remained on the scene to ensure a smooth flow of activities.