MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) erected a perimeter around St-Claire Elementary School in Brossard while investigating an incident at the request of the school's administration.

The nature of the incident remains unclear, and SPAL spokespeople said more information would be available tomorrow on the nature of the event.

École Sainte-Claire : l’opération sur les lieux est terminée. Le @PoliceSPAL sera encore présent aux abords de l’école afin de s’assurer de la fluidité des activités. Les élèves pourront quitter comme à l’habitude à la fin de la journée. Ligne d’information : 450-463-7191. pic.twitter.com/QdnJG2KMTU — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) December 2, 2020

Sixteen SPAL police cars were on site at the height of the intervention, with students confined in the school.

No injuries were reported.

(Image source: SPAL)

INVESTIGATORS ON SITE AS PREVENTATIVE MEASURE

Police blocked the entrances and exits of the school as a "preventative" measure, said SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières.

Opération policière en cours à l’école primaire St-Claire sur Aumont à Brossard. De façon préventive, un périmètre a été érigé et les élèves sont confinés à l’intérieur de l’école. Le @PoliceSPAL sur place afin d’assurer la sécurité de tous. Aucun blessé. pic.twitter.com/Vw1euJ0c3b — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) December 2, 2020

Preschoolers left the building as per their regular schedule, according to Vallières, who added that the request for police presence came from the director of the school.

The operation ended shortly before 3 p.m., but officers remained on the scene to ensure a smooth flow of activities.