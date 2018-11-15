

CTV Montreal





Five police forces conducted 14 raids in Montreal and Laval Thursday targeting a club that supports the Hells Angels.

Fourteen people connected to the Minotaures West-Montreal have been arrested, bringing the total to 34 since the beginning of an investigation launched in 2017 as a result of fentanyl overdoses.

The accused are suspected of leading a heroin and cocaine distribution network.

Montreal police investigators worked in tandem with the police services in Granby, Quebec City and Laval and the Sûreté du Québec to conduct the raids.

They seized close to 600,000 methamphetamine tablets, 5 kilograms of MDA, 50 pounds of marijuana, several weapons and more than $120,000.

Montreal police say that 40 searches have been conducted since the beginning of the investigation.