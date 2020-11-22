Police are investigating what appears to be an anti-mask dance gathering in a Quebec shopping mall over the weekend.

Police responded to a call Saturday afternoon that approximately 30 people were occupying an area in Place Rosemere, a shopping mall 30 minutes north of Montreal.

“We were informed that people were playing music and not respecting social distancing. [They] weren’t wearing masks,” said Martin Charron, an inspector for the Therese-de Blainville police force.

Police and mall security broke up the event, which lasted about 5 minutes.

No fines were handed out when police dispersed the dancers. Charron said police may decide to deliver fines at another time.

An investigation will be carried out this week into all people present at the event.

A video posted online on Saturday appears to show the incident:

Video source: C'est normal au Québec's YouTube channel

Charron said the organizer was identified. She was not previously known to police, and the event is not yet associated to a group.

Charron says it was the first time local police had intervened in a gathering of this kind.

No arrests were made.