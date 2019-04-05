Featured Video
Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in stabbing
A surveillance camera captured this image of a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monk Blvd. on the morning of Feb. 2, 2019. (Photo: SPVM)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 9:29AM EDT
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to an armed assault in the Southwest borough.
The attack occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Monk Blvd. The victim suffered several stab wounds.
A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect.
The SPVM is asking for any witnesses or people with information to come forward by calling 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
