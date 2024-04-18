Pointe-Claire city council asks Quebec for help to solve dysfunction

Like its iconic windmill on Montreal's West Island, a majority of the municipality of Pointe-Claire's elected officials say its city council is broken.

"Things aren't working properly," said city councillor Eric Stork. "Issues aren't being resolved. There's tension. We can't meet."

In a special council meeting on Tuesday night, Pointe-Claire city councillors voted seven to two in favour of asking Quebec's Ministry of Municipal Affairs for help.

"Let them come in, look at us, determine what our problems are, and give us a path moving forward," said Stork.

"The only means left is to have the government, the provincial government, come in and see for themselves," said city councillor Brent Cowan.

Another city councillor, Bruno Tremblay, and Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas voted against the motion.

Thomas believes the 2025 municipal election will be the ultimate resolution.

"In the meantime, I think this will bring some disrepute to Pointe-Claire, which has been a proud political actor on the provincial and municipal stage," said Thomas.

The motion asks Quebec to identify the nature of the problems and propose an action plan to improve the general functioning of the city.

In cases like this, experts say the province is known to intervene quickly, and councillors say it could be as simple as a few modifications or a trusteeship.

"I'm worried that we lose control or actual control of the city is taken over by higher level of government," said Thomas. "That concerns me because this city doesn't deserve it."

Some residents at Tuesday's meeting argue something needs to be done about the council's decorum.

One told CTV News that there has been a lot of dysfunction and disrespect on council.

City councillors say they expect Pointe-Claire to send a letter with demands to the ministry soon.

The ministry told CTV News in an email that it is looking into the case.