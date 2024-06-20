Poilievre introduces Neil Oberman as candidate in Liberal stronghold riding in Montreal

There was a big rally Wednesday night led by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in the riding of Mount-Royal.

He was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters when he walked into the room at the YM-YWHA on Westbury Avenue in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. The Official Opposition leader introduced the party's candidate for the next federal election — Montreal lawyer Neil Oberman — to run against Anthony Housefather in the long-time Liberal stronghold. Oberman represented students who went to court to request the pro-Palestinian encampment be removed from McGill University.

The majority of the people who attended the rally were supporters but there were a few protesters who interrupted the rally.

The next federal election could come at any time since the Liberals are a minority government, but with the NDP's support it might not be until next year. By law, it must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

CTV News spoke to Conservative supporters about why Poilievre’s message is resonating with them and to Housefather to get his reaction to the Tory leader's visit to his riding.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Maya Johnson.