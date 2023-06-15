Plea for help to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NDG

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

Sasha Smith disappeared after leaving her grandparents’ home Sunday around 8 p.m., said police in a release Thursday evening.

It’s believed she may have gone to see a friend. Police say they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Smith is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green camo vest, black top, blue handbag and blue sandals.

Smith is known to frequent downtown, the Saint-Laurent borough, McDonald’s, and coffee shops, says the SPVM.

Anyone with information on Smith is asked to call 911 or their local police station.