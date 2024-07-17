Pilot who crashed at Valleyfield Regattas has died
The hydroplane pilot who crashed last Sunday at the Valleyfield Regattas has died.
"Have a good trip. We will miss you. We love you," wrote François Leroux's family on Facebook Tuesday evening.
The Sherbrooke man was rushed to hospital after his H-447 Miss OMG boat flipped during the Hydro 350 class consolation final on Sunday afternoon.
The rest of the day's programming was cancelled after the incident.
The Valleyfield Regattas took to social media to offer its condolences and support to Leroux's loved ones.
"Our thoughts are also with the nautical and medical teams and the safety brigade who were present at the time of the accident," it added.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2024.
