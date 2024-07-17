MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pilot who crashed at Valleyfield Regattas has died

    Two hydroplanes during the qualifications in Valleyfield Regattas in Valleyfield Que, July 7, 2001. (CP PHOTO/Andre Forget) Two hydroplanes during the qualifications in Valleyfield Regattas in Valleyfield Que, July 7, 2001. (CP PHOTO/Andre Forget)
    Share

    The hydroplane pilot who crashed last Sunday at the Valleyfield Regattas has died.

    "Have a good trip. We will miss you. We love you," wrote François Leroux's family on Facebook Tuesday evening.

    The Sherbrooke man was rushed to hospital after his H-447 Miss OMG boat flipped during the Hydro 350 class consolation final on Sunday afternoon.

    The rest of the day's programming was cancelled after the incident.

    The Valleyfield Regattas took to social media to offer its condolences and support to Leroux's loved ones.

    "Our thoughts are also with the nautical and medical teams and the safety brigade who were present at the time of the accident," it added.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News