    • Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario

    The Sûreté du Québec reported that a motorcyclist was seriously injured on a closed circuit at the Montmagny autodrome in Chaudière-Appalaches on 27 July 2024. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Sûreté du Québec reported that a motorcyclist was seriously injured on a closed circuit at the Montmagny autodrome in Chaudière-Appalaches on 27 July 2024. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    An Amber Alert that was issued early Tuesday morning for a five-year-old boy in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.

    According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the boy was found safe and sound.

    Quebec provincial police add two people were arrested in York, near Toronto.

