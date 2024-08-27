Charles Milliard receives support from 2 former ministers for Quebec Liberal leadership bid

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership candidate Charles Milliard has received the support of two former ministers of Philippe Couillard's government.

Jean D'Amour, the former minister for Maritime affairs, and Lucie Charlebois, the former minister for youth protection and public health, are slated to co-chair Milliard's campaign.

He is the former CEO of the Fédération des Chambres de Commerce du Québec.

The information, first reported by Radio-Canada, was confirmed in a news release issued by Milliard on Facebook on Tuesday.

The two former ministers also sat on the party's re-launch committee, which tabled its report in October 2023.

For the moment, Milliard and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre are the only two official candidates in the race.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is staying mum on whether he will run.

Victoriaville Mayor Antoine Tardif has also not closed the door on the idea.

Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, continues to say that he is thinking about it, and could make a move soon.

The Quebec Liberal Party leadership race is due to begin in January 2025, with the leader chosen in the summer.