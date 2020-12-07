MONTREAL -- Travellers departing from Trudeau Airport could soon be required to take a $149 COVID-19 screening test before leaving for destinations that require a certificate of a negative test.

The authority in charge of Montreal's airports (ADM) and the Biron Groupe Sante laboratories announced Monday the launch of a new pilot project aimed at testing “a new rapid screening process” at the Trudeau Airport terminal for passengers bound for metropolitan France. Entry into France now requires proof of a negative test.

The antigenic tests will allow “certified and rapid” analysis that could be carried out in 15 minutes.

The new service will be offered by reservation from Dec. 15 to travellers heading to France via Air Canada, Air France, KLM or Air Transat, the ADM said in a press release. The nasal sample will be taken “in a space designed for this purpose in the terminal... by Biron professionals.”

ADM said the antigen test used by Biron is approved by Health Canada and recognized in France. Only passengers authorized to travel to France will be able to make an appointment during the pilot project.

The initial pilot project will last for eight weeks. According to ADM, it is consistent with the recommendations of the International Air Transport Association and the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization for robust screening measures.

ADM CEO Philippe Rainville said the pilot project is being rolled out to supplement existing measures such as temperature checking and sanitary checkpoints erected at three of the terminal's entrances.

“It is essential to ensure the revival of travel that other initiatives are put forward by airports, carriers and public health teams,” he said.

Another pilot project, launched in November, allows travellers to Calgary to reduce their quarantine period by taking a rapid screening test. If the test is negative, they are allowed to end their isolation period after one week, rather than the required two.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.