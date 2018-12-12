

CTV Montreal





A 60-year-old woman has died after being struck by a RTL bus in Boucherville.

The collision occurred at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Marie-Victorin Blvd. and D'Argenson St. as the bus was turning.

There are several stop signs at that intersection and the sidewalks are limited.

Police spent several hours investigating the collision, including questioning the driver and multiple witnesses.