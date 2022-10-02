Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal

A 60-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in the early morning in Montreal.

The collision occurred around 3:55 a.m. Sunday on Papineau Ave., near the intersection with Beaubien St., in the La Petite-Patrie area.

"According to initial information obtained from various witnesses, the vehicle, which was travelling southbound, struck a pedestrian who was in the middle of the street. The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, and following the collision, the pedestrian was transported to a hospital. He was unconscious at the time of transport," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.

His condition was considered "critical" shortly before dawn.

"As for the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, he was not injured. He is currently being met by police officers," said Brabant.

A security perimeter has been set up in the area.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.