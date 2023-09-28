Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Montreal’s east end left critically injured

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough Thursday night, say Montreal police (SPVM).

The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Frontenac and Ontario Streets around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was not injured and will meet with investigators as they try to understand what happened, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Information officers received from witnesses suggests the vehicle was heading north on Frontenac when the man was hit.

Northbound Frontenac closed starting at la Fontaine Street as police investigated Thursday evening. Ontario Street closed in both directions between du Havre and D’Iberville streets.