Featured Video
Patriquin on politics: The Liberals need to do these three things to move forward
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 6:05PM EDT
Political analyst Martin Patriquin says despite some suggesting the Liberals need an overhaul – he doesn’t think that’s necessary.
He thinks they have to do three things to succeed.
Watch the video for the full interview.
Latest Montreal News
- Police suspect deadly shooting at Laval car dealership linked to organized crime
- Patriquin on politics: The Liberals need to do these three things to move forward
- Quebec will have some of the strictest pot laws in Canada
- Abandoned ship Kathryn Spirit has finally been dismantled
- Quebec cannabis producer HEXO Corp. says it's ready for legalization day