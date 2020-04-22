MONTREAL -- Another Montreal long-term care facility is reporting a spike in COVID-19 infections and at least one patient is complaining of neglect.

The CHSLD Vigi in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has reported 89 cases of the virus and six deaths among its 160 residents.

Health Minister Danielle McCann has said the situation is under control in the facility, which the regional health authority has taken over after being called in for relief.

But one COVID-19 positive patient, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from management, said has experienced periods of waiting to be changed out of soiled clothes and extended waiting times for food.

The patient told CTV News that many of the CHSLD's nurses and orderlies have stopped coming into work.

“They all left us with nobody around for a couple of nights now. It’s hard, it’s really hard,” the said. “It is so hard to stay in bed for 48 hours.”

“This morning, I tried to get (an orderly) to change me this morning (around 8am) but I had to wait until 11:00 to get a change.”

As COVID-19 continues to ravage seniors homes and long-term care facilities throughout the province, Premier Francois Legault called on the military to send 1,000 Armed Forces members to Quebec.