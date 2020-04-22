MONTREAL -- Quebec has offically requested another 1,000 members of Canada's Armed Forces to help out in the province's long-term care home for seniors, which have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada has already sent 125 members of the military to work in the residences, known as CHSLDs, the majority of which have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 and hundreds of related patient deaths.

The Quebec government has been struggling to fill a shortage of workers in the residences, and has already recruited some 3,000 doctors and medical specialists to help out in the CHSLDs.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also announced Wednesday that his government would next week present a plan to gradually reopen the province's economy and start sending Quebec children back to school.

Legault said parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to school will not be forced to do so.

There are now 1,134 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 20,965.

That’s up 93 from the 1,041 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 839 from the 20,126 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,278 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, up 54 from the 1,224 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 199 are in intensive care, down two from the 201 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 4,839 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Wednesday, 1,869 from the 2,970 reported Tuesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 4,291, up 243 from the 4,048 recoveries reported a day earlier.

This is a deeloping story that will be updated