Passerby extinguishes fire at bistro in Anjou

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a bistro was set on fire in the Anjou borough early Monday morning.

According to initial reports, a suspect broke into Café 514 on Chaumont Avenue near Baldwin Avenue at 1:30 a.m. to set the blaze.

Police say a passerby noticed the fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

There is minor damage to the building, and no arrests have been made.