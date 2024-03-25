MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Passerby extinguishes fire at bistro in Anjou

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a bistro was set on fire in the Anjou borough early Monday morning.

    According to initial reports, a suspect broke into Café 514 on Chaumont Avenue near Baldwin Avenue at 1:30 a.m. to set the blaze.

    Police say a passerby noticed the fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

    There is minor damage to the building, and no arrests have been made.

